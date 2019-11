FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets beat visiting Wheeling 3-0 on Thursday night in the franchise’s annual Thanksgiving Day game, now known as the Bob Chase Memorial Game.

It marked the 59th time in Komets history the Ks have played a home game on Turkey Day.

The Komets are off Friday but are back at it on Saturday when they host Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m.