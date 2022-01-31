Komets trade Ruddy to Kansas City for Corrin, release goalie Bouthillier

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets have acquired defenseman Willie Corrin from the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange for defenseman Chays Ruddy, future considerations, and cash.

Corrin, 30, has skated 161 games in the ECHL with Brampton, Orlando, and Kansas City. This season with the Mavericks, the 6’1 defender played in 33 games scoring three goals with 15 assists and 55 penalty minutes. The International Falls, Minnesota native has also appeared 21 AHL games.

Ruddy, 24, appeared in 32 games with the Komets registering four points (1g, 3g) and 57 minutes in penalties.

The club has also released goaltender Zachary Bouthillier.