FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that they have traded forward Kamerin Nault to Florida in exchange for cash. The team has released forwards Jordan Maher and Olivier Picard from their tryouts. Forward Parker Saretsky and defensemen Brendon Michaelian have been placed on waivers.

With the latest transactions, the training camp roster sits at 33 (20 forwards, 10 defensemen, and three goaltenders).

Training Camp Practices

Thursday, October 12: 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Scrimmage from 11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (open to public)

Friday, October 13: 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The Komets will play two exhibition games against the Iowa Heartlanders at home on Saturday, October 14, starting at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 15, at 4:00 p.m., with the regular season home opener on October 21, against Indy at 7:30 p.m.

Single-game tickets are on sale now at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum ticket office and ticketmaster.com.