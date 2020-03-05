Komets trade Munson, Gottlieb recalled to AHL

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Thursday that defenseman Max Gottlieb has been recalled by the AHL’s Ontario Reign. This is his second call-up of the season. Gottlieb has appeared in four games with Ontario accumulating four penalty minutes.

In an additional transaction, goaltender Patrick Munson has been traded to the Orlando Solar Bears. Munson was 5-5-1 with a 3.36 goals-against average and .896 save percentage in 12 games with Fort Wayne this season.

The K’s travel to Cincinnati Friday for a 7:35pm faceoff before returning home Saturday to face Kalamazoo at 7:35pm.



Hall of Fame expands Saturday– The Komets will induct NBC National Hockey League broadcaster Mike “Doc” Emrick and former Komet winger Kaleigh Schrock into the Komets Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Saturday night when the Komets host the Kalamazoo Wings. The induction ceremony will be held prior to opening faceoff.