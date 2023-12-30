FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ahead of Saturday’s visit to the Indy Fuel, the Komets are continuing to tweak their roster.

Fort Wayne announced Saturday that defenseman Darien Kielb and goalie Francois Brassard have been traded to the Maine Mariners. In exchange, the Komets received forward Ethan Keppen and defenseman Mackenzie Dwyer.

Kielb joined the Komets late in the 2021-22 regular season. This year, Kielb suited up for 16 games, earning eight points – one goal and seven assists. During his Komets career, Kielb accounted for eight goals and 23 assists.

Brassard returns to Maine after playing for the Mariners last season. The goalie signed with the Komets over the offseason, only playing in three games.

Fort Wayne looks to bounce back from Friday’s loss against Norfolk against the Indy Fuel on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.