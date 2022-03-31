FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets have traded forward Keaton Jameson to Utah for cash. Jameson appeared in nine games with the Komets with one assist. The team has also signed goaltender Cam Gray from Adrian College. The 6’0 netminder helped the Bulldogs capture the NCAA III National Championship, compiling a season record of 23-0-0 with a .913 save percentage. Goaltender Sam Harvey has been placed on the bereavement list and will be unavailable this weekend.

The Komets travel to Toledo Friday, home to Kalamazoo on Saturday, before traveling to Wheeling on Sunday.