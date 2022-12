FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The team has traded Benjamin Gagné to Tulsa for defenseman Adam Samuelsson and released goaltender Kevin Resop.

Samuelsson, 22, skated 21 games with the Oilers registering three assists and 31 penalty minutes. The 6’6 defender also played two professional seasons in Sweden. Adam is the son of former NHLer Ulf Samuelsson.

The Komets play Thursday at home versus Kalamazoo starting at 7:00 p.m.