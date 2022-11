FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets have acquired goalie Rylan Perenteau from Toledo in exchange for cash.

Prior to suiting up with Toledo this season, Parenteau competed at the University of New Brunswice in Canada. He also suited up in the WHL with the Prince Albert Raiders and Tri-City Americans.

The Komets look to extend a 2-game winning streak Thursday night at their inter-state rival Indy Fuel later Thursday.