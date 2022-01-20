Komets trade for 2018 NHL draft pick Bouthillier

The Komets announced today they have traded forward Nick Jermain to Maine in exchange for goaltender Zach Bouthillier.

Bouthillier, 22, has appeared in seven games with the Mariners this season with a record of 2-2-1 with a goals against average of 3.60. Before turning pro, the Chambly, Quebec native played five seasons in the QMJHL with three different teams. Bouthillier has also garnered two AHL promotions since the 2018-2019 season.

Bouthillier was taken with the 209th overall pick (seventh round) by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Jermain, 25, scored two goals with 15 assist in 28 games with the Komets this season.

The Komets return home this Saturday versus Cincinnati.