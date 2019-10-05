Komets top Wheeling in overtime in exhibition opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Komets fans had to wait over an hour for Wheeling to show up, but it proved worth the wait as Fort Wayne edged Wheeling in overtime 5-4 in the exhibition opener for both teams at War Memorial Coliseum on Friday night.

Shawn Szydlowski and Connor Sanvido scored in the first period to give the Komets a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Wheeling would rattle off four straight goals, the last of which gave the Nailers a 4-2 lead 5:23 into the third period. However, the Komets would answer the bell with a power play goal by Szydlowski and a tally by Max Gottlieb to knot the game at 4-4 after regulation.

Shane Bennett sent Komets home happy with a game-winning goal 3:22 into the extra frame to earn new Komets coach Ben Boudreau a win in his debut.

Dylan Ferguson made 26 saves in goal for the Komets.

The Nailers and Komets will play their second and final exhibition game Saturday at 7:35 p.m.

The Komets open the regular season Saturday, October 12 at home against Kalamazoo at 7:35 p.m.