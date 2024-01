RAPID CITY, S.D. (WANE) – Newly acquired Dajon Mingo scored his first goal in the first period of his first game with the Komets, as Fort Wayne went on to beat Rapid City 3-1 on Friday night in South Dakota.

Ture Linden added his 15th goal of the season in the second period while Xavier Cormier tallied his fifth goal in the third frame.

The Komets and Rapid City are set to play for the third time in four days on Saturday night at 9:05 p.m. Eastern.