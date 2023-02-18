CINCINNATI, Ohio (WANE) – Ryan Fanti turned away all three shots he faced in shootout action to help the Komets secure a 5-4 win in Cincinnati on Friday night.

Tied at four apiece after overtime, Fort Wayne’s Stefano Giliate found the net in the Komets’ first shootout attempt – and that would eventually win it for the K’s.

It was part of a furious comeback for the Komets, who scored three goals in the third period to force overtime.

The Komets are back in action on Saturday when they host the Cyclones at 7:30 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.