Komets to open training camp February 1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne hockey fans can mark their calendar for a week from today as Komets hockey returns to the Summit City on Monday, February 1 when the team opens training camp for the 2021 season.

While some details still need to be worked out – including safety protocol from the league for media – ECHL hockey is nearing its return to Fort Wayne.

The Komets are set to open a 50-game slate with a road game February 12 at Wheeling.

The Komets first home game of the 2021 season will be Friday, February 19 against Wheeling.