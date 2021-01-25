Komets to open training camp February 1

Komets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne hockey fans can mark their calendar for a week from today as Komets hockey returns to the Summit City on Monday, February 1 when the team opens training camp for the 2021 season.

While some details still need to be worked out – including safety protocol from the league for media – ECHL hockey is nearing its return to Fort Wayne.

The Komets are set to open a 50-game slate with a road game February 12 at Wheeling.

The Komets first home game of the 2021 season will be Friday, February 19 against Wheeling.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss