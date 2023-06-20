FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 30th head coach in Komets history will be introduced on Wednesday afternoon as the franchise has scheduled a press conference at 1 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum to reveal Ben Boudreau’s successor.

The Komets and Boudreau agreed to part ways on May 31 after four seasons. At that time Komets general manager David Franke told WANE-TV he expected the hiring process to last two two three weeks – an estimation that appears quite accurate.

Franke also told WANE-TV at that time he planned to interview long-time Komets assistant and former Komets player Olivier Legault for the top job. He added, however, that he preferred to hire a coach with previous head coaching experience.

In four seasons with Fort Wayne, Boudreau compiled an overall record of 134-96-19-8, including a Kelly Cup championship in 2021. Boudreau’s record ranks as seventh in franchise history among all Komets head coaches.