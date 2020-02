FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets fell to 0-3-5 against the rival Walleye this season as Fort Wayne was thumped 5-1 at War Memorial Coliseum on Friday night.

Max Gottlieb’s power play goal in the third period was Fort Wayne’s lone tally on the night, and it cut the lead to 4-1.

The Komets are back in action at Saturday night when they host the Indy Fuel at 7:35 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.