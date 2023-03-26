FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets held off a late rally from Rapid City to earn a 4-3 win and clinch the 3-game series over the Rush on Sunday.

After allowing a power play goal late in the first period, Fort Wayne responded with back-to-back goals to take a 2-1 lead to the first intermission. Darrien Kielb and Matt Alvaro each scored in that frame to give the Komets the early lead.

Rapid City’s Alex Aleardi took advantage of another power play to score his second goal of the night early in the second period. However, Jacob Graves and Mark Rassell both scored to put the Komets back in front, 4-2, heading into the final period.

Max Coatta connected on a third power play goal for Rapid City, but the Komets shut things down defensively to hold on for the win.

The Komets now sit at 32-24-4-3 on the season with 71 points in the ECHL’s Central Division. Fort Wayne can clinch the final divisional playoff spot with a win and a Wheeling loss on Friday. The Komets visit Kalamazoo on Friday, with that game starting at 7 p.m.