TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) – After dropping their first three matchups of the season against Toledo, the Komets (4-4) finally earned a win over their fiercest rival in a 6-5 victory against the Walleye on Sunday.

Fort Wayne also handed Toledo their first regulation loss of the regular season.

The Komets fell behind early after allowing a Toledo goal midway through the first period. Fort Wayne responded with a pair of goals in the final two minutes, one from Jack Dugan and another from Morgan Adams-Moisan.

Dugan knocked in his second goal of the night midway through the second period to give the Komets a 3-1 lead. Toledo cut the deficit to one minutes later, but Nolan Volcan answered to give the Komets a 4-2 advantage heading into the final period.

Matt Wedman added onto Fort Wayne’s lead with a goal more than five minutes into the third period. However, Toledo scored back-to-back goals to make it a one-score game.

Rookie Jake Chiasson knocked in his first professional goal on a power play to give the Komets a 6-4 lead. Toledo answered again with a goal, but the Walleye were shut out the rest of the way.

Fort Wayne has Monday off before visiting Cincinnati for a Tuesday morning showdown. The first puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.