FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets extinguished the Fuel’s fire early and despite Indy trying to make a late-game comeback, Fort Wayne manged to hold on for the 6-4 win at home.

Scoring for the Komets in the win:

Matthew Barnaby – 4:27/1st

Will Graber – 9:56/1st

Matt Alvaro – 5:15/2nd

Shawn Szydlowski – 10:41/2nd

Nick Jermain – 11:09/2nd

Will Graber 19:35/3rd

The Komets run it back tomorrow, Fort Wayne will host the Cincinnati Cyclones Monday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.