INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets’ early-season woes continued in a 5-4 loss at the Indy Fuel Friday evening.

Fort Wayne’s Adam Brubacher tied the game at 4-4 in the third period during a 5-on-3 power play. However, Indy’s Kale Howarth broke loose to score a game-winning goal with just over two-and-a-half minutes left in regulation.

The Komets return to the Coliseum to host Toledo on “Report Card night” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.