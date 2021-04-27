Komets’ Sunday game switched as Everblades deal with COVID protocol

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The ECHL has postponed all three games the Florida Everblades were set to play this weekend as the team deals with safety protocols, and that includes Sunday’s contest at War Memorial Coliseum against the Komets.

Instead of hosting Florida, the Komets will now travel to Indy to take on the Fuel this Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

A make-up date for the May 2 game will be announced at a later time. All tickets for the May 2 game will be honored for the rescheduled game.

Florida’s games Friday, April 30th and Saturday, May 1st at Indy have also been postponed. The Komets will play a home and home series this weekend versus Wheeling, Friday night April 30th at the Coliseum and May 1st at Wheeling before heading to Indy Sunday, May 2nd.