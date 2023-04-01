FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On April Fool’s Day, there were hardly any laughs from the Komets fans when Fort Wayne was shut out to the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday.

Despite the loss, the Komets clinched a Kelly Cup Playoff spot with a Wheeling loss at Cincinnati.

Wearing April Fool’s Day themed “Comets” jerseys, Fort Wayne sputtered out of the gates with only five shots on goal in the first frame. Meanwhile, South Carolina inflicted all their damage in the first period, starting with a goal from Kevin O’Neil just over 10 minutes in. Austin Magera and Max Humitz scored the other two Stingrays goals.

The Komets look to snap a 2-game losing skid on Sunday when they host Iowa. That game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.