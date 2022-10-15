WHEELING, W.V. (WANE) – The Komets trailed 5-1 early in the third period on Friday before eventually falling 6-3 to Wheeling in their first of two exhibition games against the Nailers.

Aiden Jamieson, Liam Van Loon, and Louis Rowe each scored for the Komets.

Rylan Toth and Owen Savory split time in goal for Fort Wayne. Toth allowed four goals in 29:33, stopping 7 of 11 shots. Savory topped 10 of 11 in 30:14, allowing just one goal. Wheeling added an empty net goal with 52 seconds left in the third.

These two play their second and final exhibition game on Sunday at War Memorial Coliseum. The puck drops at 3 p.m.