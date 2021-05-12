Komets stumble late in loss to Nailers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets took a 3-2 lead midway through the third period on Wednesday night but ultimately ended up falling 4-3 to Wheeling at War Memorial Coliseum.

Marco Roy’s sixth goal of the season came with 10:37 left in the final frame of regulation to give the Komets the lead. However, with 4:36 left Wheeling’s Austin Fyten would find the back of the net to knot the game while Cody Sylvester banged home a rebound on a breakaway with 2:24 remaining to give the Nailers the victory.

Robbie Beydoun stopped 39-fo-42 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets are back in action on Friday when they host Wheeling again at 8 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.