CORALVILLE, Iowa (WANE) – The Komets lost their first of two games in Iowa this weekend, as Fort Wayne fell 4-2 to the Heartlanders on Friday night.

Lynden McCallum scored his 11th goal of the season while captain Anthony Petruzzelli tallied his 19th goal.

Sam Harvey stopped 30 of 34 shots in goal for Fort Wayne.

The Komets and Heartlanders are scheduled to play again on Saturday at 8 p.m.