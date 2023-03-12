FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets closed a 3-game weekend on a sour note with a 6-2 loss to interstate rival Indy Fuel on Sunday night.

The Fuel scored the games first four goals before the Komets could respond with one of their own. Oliver Cooper and Drake Rymsha each scored in the second period to cut the deficit in half, but that was as close as Fort Wayne would get to tying the game.

Indy responded with two more goals in the final period to seal the road win at Memorial Coliseum.

Fort Wayne now sits at 29-22-4-2 on the regular season, and fourth overall in the ECHL Central Division with 15 games left. The Komets hit the road for three straight games, starting Friday at Kalamazoo.