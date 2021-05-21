Komets storm back to silence Wichita Thunder to open three-game set

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets scored both of their goals in the third period, rallying to defeat ECHL Western Conference-leading Wichita 2-1 on Friday night to kick off a three-game set this weekend at War Memorial Coliseum.

After a scoreless first period in which the Komets out-shot the Thunder 15-4, Wichita got on the scoreboard first with Spencer Dorowicz’s 10th goal of the seaosn 12:19 into the second frame.

The Komets would tie the game at one just 2:25 into the third period when Randy Gazzola would net his fourth goal of the campaign.

With just over five minutes remaining in the third the Komets would take their first lead of the game when Marco Roy ripped home his 8th goal the season to stake Fort Wayne to a 2-1 advantage.

Dylan Ferguson stopped 20 of 21 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Thunder and Komets play again on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Coliseum.