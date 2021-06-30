Komets sting South Carolina in game three, one win away from Kelly Cup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets are one win away from the franchise’s first-ever Kelly Cup Championship as Fort Wayne bested South Carolina 6-4 on Wednesday night in front of 7,500 fans at War Memorial Coliseum to take a two games to one lead on the Stingrays.

The Komets can clinch the series with a win Friday night at the Coliseum. The puck drops at 8 p.m.

On Wednesday Dan DeSalvo gave the Stingrays a 1-0 lead just 2:35 into the first period on a power play goal, but the Komets responded with goals from Stephen Harper and Antony Nellis to take a 2-1 lead less than nine minutes into the first frame. At 10:39 DeSalvo would net his second goal of the first period to tie the game at two, but Shawn Szydlowski tallied his first goal of the playoffs to make it a 3-2 Komets lead after one.

In the second period Brandon Hawkins would net his sixth goal of the playoffs to up the Fort Wayne leading to 4-2 heading into the third period.

Just 30 seconds into the third Matthew Boudens would net his third goal of the playoffs, making it 5-2 Fort Wayne. Caleb Herbert cut into the Fort Wayne lead 1:32 later, but Szydlowski tallied his second goal of the night on a power play as Fort Wayne built a 6-2 lead. Mark Cooper scored with 1:31 left to set the final at 6-4.

Dylan Ferguson stopped 45-of-49 shots in goal for the Komets.

