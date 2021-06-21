Komets start hot, hang on to beat Allen and take 2-1 lead in Western Conference Finals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets scored four goals in the first period and held on to beat the Allen Americans 4-3 on Monday night to take a two games to one lead in the best-of-five Western Conference Finals.

Allen would actually take a 1-0 lead just 1:17 into the first frame courtesy of a goal by Les Lancaster. However, the Komets would respond with goals by Justin Vaive, two by Anthony Nellis, and another by Alan Alan Lyszczarczyk to give Fort Wayne a 4-1 lead after the first 20 minutes.

Allen’s Tyler Sheehy would light the lamp again for the Americans in the second period, cutting Fort Wayne’s lead to 4-2 heading into the third.

In the third period Lancaster’s second goal of the night made it a 4-3 lead with just over 17 minutes left in regulation. However, the K’s were able to withstand a late push by the Americans and hang on for a 4-3 win.

Dylan Ferguson stopped 26-of-29 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets and Americans will play game four of their series on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum. Game five, if necessary, will be played in Fort Wayne on Wednesday.