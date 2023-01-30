FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After 33 games in Komets sweater Josh Winquist is leaving the Komets and heading to Sweden presumably for the rest of the hockey season.

Winquist will play for Vastervik. He started this hockey season in Slovakia for Dukla Michalovce where he played in five games before coming to Fort Wayne.

In 33 games for the Komets Winquist racked up 12 goals and 26 assists for 38 point – second-best on the team at the time of his departure.

The Komets have played Winquist on team suspension to retain his rights in case he opts to return to the ECHL this season.