CINCINNATI, Ohio (WANE) – The Komets squandered a three-goal lead in the third period, eventually losing a heart-breaker in overtime to Cincinnati in game one of their best-of-seven first round playoff series by a score of 4-3 at the Heritage Bank Center on Friday night.

Louie Caporusso beat Rylan Parenteau just 2:42 into overtime to clinch the victory for the Cyclones.

Fort Wayne, who’s struggled at the start of games over the past two months, played perhaps its best first period in recent memory as Oliver Cooper scored less than three minutes into the contest. Tye Felhaber, just sent back down from the AHL on Monday, then tallied two goals as Fort Wayne built a 3-0 lead after one.

Following a scoreless second period the Cyclones rattled off three goals in the third period to send the game into overtime tied at three before Caporusso’s game-winner in OT.

Game two of the series is set for Saturday at 7:35 p.m. in Cincinnati. The series shifts to Fort Wayne for game three on Tuesday.