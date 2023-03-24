FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets squnadered a two goal lead in the third period on the way to an overtime loss to the Rapid City Rush on Friday night at War Memorial Coliseum by a final score of 6-5.

Fort Wayne took a 5-3 lead on Oliver Cooper’s 20th goal of the season with just under five minutes gone in the third period. However, goals by Keanu Yamamoto and Brett Gravelle knotted the game and sent it into overtime tied at five.

Alex Aleardi of Rapid City would not convert the first shot of the shootout, but the Komets couldn’t capitalize as rookie Andy Willis would not convert Fort Wayne’s first attempt. Blake Bennett would beat Rylan Parenteau to give Rapid City the edge, then – following a miss by Fort Wayne’s Drake Rymsha – Yamamoto converted to put the game on ice.

Parenteau stopped 26 of 31 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets and Rush play again on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. then wrap up the weekend at 5 p.m. on Sunday.