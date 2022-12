FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets led 5-3 in the third period but squandered their lead and allowed Wheeling to force overtime, and eventually fell to the Nailers on a goal by Adam Smith in OT.

The Komets are back in action on Saturday when they hit the road to face Wheeling at 7:10 p.m. Fort Wayne returns home on Sunday when the Komets host Cincinnati at 5 p.m.