FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite racing out to a 3-0 lead, the Komets surrendered five unanswered goals in a 6-4 loss to Toledo on Saturday at Memorial Coliseum.

Fort Wayne is now 1-4-1 on the season against the Walleye, with all four of those losses on home ice.

The Komets jumped out to an early lead thanks to an early goal by Shawn Szydlowski, his second of the season. Carl Berglund added some insurance to help the Komets take a 2-0 lead to the first intermission.

Captain Morgan Adams-Moisan tripled the Komets lead seconds into the second period. However, Toledo rallied by scoring four times before the second intermission.

Riley Sawchuk put the Walleye ahead by two goals midway through the final period. The Komets cut the deficit in half thanks to a goal by Matt Wedman, but Toledo shut the door for good with an empty netter in the final minutes.

The Komets (8-4-0-1) are off until Friday when Fort Wayne hosts the Indy Fuel at the Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m.