SAVANNAH, Ga. (WANE) – The Komets remain winless on their 4-game road trip after a 3-0 loss to Savannah on Saturday night.

Fort Wayne surrendered a pair of goals less than a minute apart late in the first period. C.J. Hayes scored with less than four minutes to go, followed by another strike from Connor Corcoran. Daniel D’Amato added an insurance goal midway in the second period to create the final margin.

The Komets wrap up their road trip on Sunday at the Atlanta Gladiators. That contest is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.