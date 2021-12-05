Komets split weekend series with Iowa Heartlanders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A day after shutting out the Iowa Heartlanders, the Fort Wayne Komets dropped a 2-1 game on Saturday night.

The Komets struck first thanks to a Stephen Harper goal with 6:41 to go in the first period.

Iowa began their comeback in the second period thanks to a goal by Joe Widmar with 8:49 to go. Adrien Beraldo scored the game winner with 2:29 to go in the third period.

Iowa’s win comes as the Komets out-shot the Heartlanders, 49-26.

The Komets head to Kalamazoo to take on the Wings on Friday, Dec. 10.

