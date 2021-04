INDIANAPOLIS – In the 10th meeting of season already for the two-teams, the Komets scored three-unanswered goals to take Friday’s game 4-1 in Indy.

scoring for the Komets in the win:

Anthony Nellis (12:04/1st)

Zach Pochiro (16:58/2nd)

Jackson Leef (2:46/3rd)

A.J. Jenks (13:15 3rd)

The Komets and Fuel continue the weekend series in Fort Wayne on Saturday at 7:30 PM.