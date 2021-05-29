Komets snap two-game losing streak and clinch a spot in playoffs on the road

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – On the road, The Komets battled back to win 2-1 over the Fuel on Friday night and clinched a spot in this year’s Kelly Cup Playoffs.

With less than seven minutes to play in the game, Matt Murphy scored Fort Wayne’s first goal of the evening to tie the ball game. Then just 30-seconds into overtime, Brandon Hawkins sent the home-fans packing with the game-winner.

Up next, the Komets return to action against the Fuel on Saturday in Indy.

The Kelly Cup Playoffs are slated to begin on June 7.