Komets Snap Toledo Losing Streak On 10th Meeting

TOLEDO, Oh.- It had been 315 days since the Komets had won against the Walleye. Nine meetings so far this season, Fort Wayne catching the short end of the stick in each of those games.

Tonight, the K’s came out with a purpose. Fort Wayne Got up by two goals by the hands of Brady Shaw and Shawn St-Amant. St-Amant adding two more goals after that for a hat trick. To top things off tonight for the orange and black, Anthony Petruzzelli sent one to the back of the net as the buzzer rang to end the third period.

Komets snap it’s losing streak against Toledo, winning 5-3.