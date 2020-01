ESTERO, Fla. (WANE) – Drake Rymsha and Shawn Szydlowski both found the net in the second period but it wasn’t enough as the Komets fell to the Florida Everblades 5-2 on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.

The game was the fourth of seven straight on the road for the Komets.

The Komets are back in action Thursday and Friday with back-to-back games at the Jacksonville Icemen.