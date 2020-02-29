Komets skunked by Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) – In nine games this season against Toledo the Komets have come away with zero wins, as the K’s fell to the Walleye 7-1 on Friday at the Huntington Center to drop their record to 0-4-5 against their rival.

Shawn Szydlowksi scored the lone goal for the Komets for his 13th tally of the year.

Patrick Munson stopped 20-of-26 shots in 40 minutes of action for the Komets. Cody Kehler played 19:47 and made 7 saves on 8 shots.

The Komets at Walleye play again tomorrow at 7:15 p.m. at the Huntington Center.