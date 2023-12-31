FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In front of a sellout crowd of over 10,000, the Komets ended 2023 with a whimper in a 6-4 loss to Toledo on Sunday.

After winning six of their last seven games heading into the weekend, the Komets end the calendar year with three straight losses.

Sam Craggs put the Walleye on the board eight and a half minutes into the first period. The Komets answered back with a power play goal from Xavier Cormier four minutes later. However, goals from Riley Sawchuk and Trenton Bliss put Toledo ahead 3-1 at the end of the first period.

Toledo also outscored Fort Wayne, 3-1, in the second period to take a 6-2 lead to the second intermission. Ture Linden scored his fourth goal in three nights for the only Komets goal in that frame.

Despite the large deficit, the Komets outplayed the Walleye in the final period. Jack Gorniak cut into Toledo’s lead with a goal early in the third period. Jack Dugan followed that up with a goal in the final minutes, but the Komets couldn’t close the deficit any further.

Fort Wayne looks to bounce back Wednesday at the Kalamazoo Wings. That game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.