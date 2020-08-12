Komets sign two-year affiliation agreement with Vegas Golden Knights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Komets announced Wednesday that the team will continue its partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights through the 2022 season.



The Komets have been affiliated with the Golden Knights for the past two seasons. According to the press release, the Henderson Silver Knights will serve as the club’s American Hockey League affiliate.



“During this time of uncertainty, the Vegas Golden Knight affiliation is great news for our organization and exciting news for our loyal Komet fans,” said General Manager David Franke in the Komets’ release.



In 2017-2018 the expansion Golden Knights played in the Stanley Cup Final in their first season in the NHL. The Golden Knights participate the NHL’s Pacific Division of the Western Conference. The team plays its home games at T-Mobile Arena on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip.



Vegas’ President of Hockey Operations George McPhee says the Golden Knights’ partnership with the Komets has proven to be a valuable stepping stone for young players looking to advance through our ranks and reach their full potential.



According to the press release, four players from the Vegas organization played with the Komets last season. Those players include forwards Ben Jones and Jermaine Loewen, defense-man Brayden Pachal and goaltender Dylan Ferguson.



The Komets currently have seventeen players under contract for the upcoming season.



Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are on sale now at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way. Single game tickets will go on sale in September. For more information visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011