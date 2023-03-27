FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets have signed former Notre Dame forward Jackson Pierson to the roster with nine games left in the regular season.

Pierson – a Zionsville, Indiana native – scored one goal with eight assists in 31 games this past year as a graduate student at Notre Dame. The 23-year old previously played four years at the University of New Hampshire. A five-foot-nine lefty, Pierson played prep hockey at Culver Military Academy.

The Komets are back on the ice Friday when they head to Kalamazoo.