FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that forwards Jack Gorniak and Vincent De Mey have signed contracts for the upcoming season. Defenseman Jordan Spadafore has also inked a deal.

Gorniak, 23, will play his first year as a pro after five seasons at the University of Wisconsin. The 5’11 forward scored 22 goals and 40 assists for 62 points in 164 games with the Badgers. The Montréal Canadiens selected Gorniak in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL draft.

“Jack comes from an incredible college program, and he was an integral part of their team,” said Head Coach Jesse Kallechy. “He has elite speed, plays the game the right way, and is going to be a big piece for us this season.”

Spadafore, 22, played two seasons at Nipissing University, appearing in 38 games. Before his college career, the 6’2 defender skated with four teams in the QMJHL and two in the MJAHL, where he amassed 344 penalty minutes in 113 games played.

“He’s a big strong defenseman who plays the game hard and will stand up for his teammates,” said Kallechy. He is a tough guy to play every night, and we are excited to bring his skill set to our defensive group.”

De Mey, 25, got a taste of pro hockey last season, skating three games with the Kansas City Mavericks. The Los Angeles, California native played five seasons at Northern Michigan University, appearing in 162 games and scoring 71 total points (40g, 31a).

The Komets will open the season on October 20, at Indy, with the home opener on October 21, against the Fuel.