FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets have signed forward Jake Goldowski and goaltender Owen Savory to tryouts. Goldowski, 22, played last season in Finland, amassing 41 points (15, 26a). The 6’3 right-hander played junior hockey in the OHL, USHL, and NAHL. Savory, 24, appeared in 29 with UMass-Lowell, posting a 20-7-2 record with a 1.93 goals against average.