FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets have added goalie Max Milosek to the roster ahead of Thursday night’s game against Kalamazoo.

Milosek, 29, played one game with Toledo this season. The Lapeer, Michigan native appeared in 17 games with the Walleye last season, going 13-3-1 with a goals-against average of 2.87 and a .903 save percentage. Milosek also played 15 games last season with the Huntsville Havoc of the SPHL, finishing with a record of 13-1-0.

The Komets play at home tomorrow versus Kalamazoo at 7:00 p.m.