FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets have signed forward William Provost.

Provost, 20, finished his career in the QMJHL, scoring 55 goals and 78 assists for 133 points in 258 games. This season with Val d’Or Foreurs, the right-hander collected 68 points (34g, 34a) in 66 games.

The team hosts Kalamazoo on Friday at 8:00 p.m. before traveling to Wheeling for a 7:10 p.m. faceoff on Saturday versus the Nailers.