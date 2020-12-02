Komets sign Fort Wayne native Jackson Leef

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Komets announced Tuesday that forward Jackson Leef has agreed to terms for the upcoming season.

Leef, 28, will be entering his fifth pro season when the 2020-2021 season gets underway. The 6’0 forward started his career with Knoxville, Peoria and Evansville of the SPHL before signing in the ECHL with the Brampton Beast in 2017. Leef had an impressive ’19-’20 campaign, scoring 17 goals with 16 assists for a total of 33 points. He also garnered a one game call up with the Laval Rocket of the AHL during the 2017-2018 season.

“Jackson is a utility player every team needs. He is a two-way player with a great sense for the game that’s necessary to play in all situations,” said Head Coach Ben Boudreau. “He has had a history of scoring big goals and making defensive plays which makes him a coveted asset to any team in the league. His professionalism and dedication off the ice will be an excellent addition inside the locker room.”

Komet fans are certainly familiar with the name Leef, as Jackson’s dad, Ron, starred for the Komets from 1981-1987. Ron is 10th on the Komets all-time scoring list with 503 career points and was also enshrined in the Komets Hall of Fame. Jackson and Ron will join Bob and Bobby Phillips & Al and Jordan Sims as the only third father and son combination to play for the Komets. Leef will also play along-side Fort Wayne native Blake Siebenaler who signed with the Komets last summer.