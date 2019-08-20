Komets sign former foe A.J. Jenks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Tuesday that former Toledo Walleye forward A.J. Jenks has agreed to terms and will be on the Fort Wayne roster for 2019-20.

Jenks, 29, has been a foe of the Komets the last five seasons with the Walleye in the ECHL. The Wolverine Lake, Michigan native was on board with Toledo last season in the Kelly Cup finals, scoring playoff career highs of six goals and 12 points in 23 games after scoring 19 goals and 37 points in 47 regular season outings.

“This is another great day in Komet land,” Komets general manager David Franke said. “After announcing the return of our Rookie of the Year Jake Kamrass yesterday, we are excited to announce the signing our arch nemesis A.J. Jenks. As a player we have hated playing against, A.J. is now on our side. This should be exciting news for our loyal Komet fans.”

Jenks completed a four-year OHL career with Plymouth, finishing with totals of 79 goals, 114 assists, 193 points and 280 penalty minutes in 249 games. He capped his OHL career being named to the All-Star team. During his OHL career, Jenks was selected by Florida in round 4 of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

The veteran made his pro debut in 2010-11 appearing in 63 AHL games with Rochester. The following year Jenks added 52 AHL games between San Antonio and Charlotte while logging 13 ECHL games with Cincinnati. Jenks shared the next two seasons with Charlotte in the AHL and Florida in the ECHL.

“Anytime you add a veteran like A.J. Jenks you give yourself a chance to win on any given night,” Komets head coach Ben Boudreau said. “His presence will be a welcomed addition inside the locker room. It’s certainly going to add to our rivalry with Toledo.”

Jenks first skated with Toledo during 2014-15. He also logged additional AHL games through 2016-17 with Charlotte, Grand Rapids and Iowa. The forward registered a career ECHL year in 2016-17 scoring 27 assists and 46 points in 46 games in his third season with Toledo.

Jenks enters his 10th pro campaign after amassing AHL totals of 20 goals, 28 assists, 48 points and 129 penalty minutes in 190 games and ECHL totals of 113 goals, 113 assists, 226 points, 292 penalty minutes and a +47 in 298 games.

Jenks becomes the 18th player on the Fort Wayne preseason roster to date, including 12 forwards, five defensemen and one goaltender.