FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Komets have signed forward Tye Felhaber for the upcoming season. Forward Kaid Oliver has been traded to the Atlanta Gladiators for future considerations, and forward Logan Barlage and defenseman Scott Allan have agreed to terms.

Felhaber, 24, spent four seasons in the OHL before signing an entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars on March 1, 2019. During Ottawa’s 2018-19 campaign, the 5’11 forward tallied 59 goals with 50 assists for 109 total points. The lefty has skated 89 games in the AHL with Texas and Syracuse. Felhaber has had two stints in the ECHL, appearing in 20 games with Idaho and Orlando, collecting 20 points (12g, 8a).

Barlage, 21, finished his final season of junior hockey in the WHL with Lethbridge and Medicine Hat, tallying 14 goals and 19 assists. The 6’5 Humboldt, Saskatchewan, native finished his junior career with 170 total points in 290 games.

Allan, 26, will turn pro after playing four seasons at Concordia University of Edmonton. The 6’8 right-hander also spent four seasons in the WHL, playing for Medicine Hat, Seattle and Lethbridge. The Thornton, Colorado, native amassed 209 penalty minutes during his college career.

“Signing Tye Felhaber is a giant boost to our offense because he’s a proven scorer that will help drive this team,” said head coach Ben Boudreau. “When you look at these additions, I believe it rounds out our recruiting, addressing any holes we may have had to fill. We added size and strength to our forwards and defense corps.”

Oliver, 22, was acquired through a trade with the Iowa Heartlanders in July for the rights to defenseman Matt Murphy.

The Komets will play a two-game series of exhibition games with the Wheeling Nailers Friday, October 14, at Wheeling and Sunday, October 16, at 3:00 p.m. at the Coliseum before starting the regular season on Friday, October 21, at Indy. The Komets will begin the home portion of their schedule Saturday, October 22, at 7:30 p.m. versus Cincinnati.

Individual game tickets will go on sale Thursday, September 15, at 10:00 a.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum ticket office and ticketmaster.com